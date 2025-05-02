‘He put the pedal to the metal’: Troopers describe driver suspected of killing 2 on I-95

COCOA, Fla. — Late Friday afternoon, the suspect in a deadly Brevard County hit-and-run crash arrived at the Cocoa Florida Highway Patrol station.

Troopers identified that man as Hassan Abdirahman Sheikh Ali, 36, of Charlotte, North Carolina. he is charged with two counts of hit and run involving death.

Hours earlier, troopers and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office were on Interstate 95 in Palm Bay, investigating the crash that took the lives of two surveyors.

Troopers say the tractor-trailer driver stopped initially but decided to take off.

“The subject came to a stop, so he obviously had knowledge that he had hit somebody. He stopped for a second and then took off and just kept going, and he put the pedal to the metal,” said Lt. Channing Taylor.

But there were a lot of vehicle parts left at the scene, along with a witness.

The suspect’s truck was later spotted in Palm Beach County, about 130 miles from the crash scene.

“He’s not being very cooperative with us. The company, on the other hand, is being very cooperative. They’re very cooperative with us, They’re incredibly sorry about the loss of the two workers," Taylor said.

Taylor described how the workers were on the grass when the truck went off-road and hit them.

“They’re out there trying to do survey work, trying to make a living, and it’s just no need for this,” he said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group