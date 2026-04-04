Walt Disney World unveils summer 2026 discounts and special offers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World is introducing several limited-time offers for the summer 2026 season, including a discounted afternoon ticket and special resort rates for Disney+ subscribers.

The promotions are designed for families visiting the Florida theme parks between May and September.

The new deals feature an After 2 p.m. ticket option and reduced hotel prices for members of the Disney+ Perks program. Additionally, guests staying at Disney resort hotels will receive complimentary admission to a Walt Disney World water park on their check-in day.

The After 2 p.m. ticket went on sale April 1 and is valid for arrivals from May 26 through July 29.

A two-day ticket is priced starting at $235-plus tax, while a three-day ticket starts at $329-plus tax.

This option allows admission to one theme park per day after 2 p.m., which is intended for visitors who prefer morning relaxation and longer summer park hours.

Members of the Disney+ Perks program began accessing special resort rates on April 2.

The offer is available for stays between June 21 and Aug. 15 with a minimum stay of two nights.

This promotion includes several hotels within the Disney Resorts Collection at various price points.

Subscribers can find rates starting at $99 per night at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort on select nights. Other available rates include Port Orleans – Riverside, starting at $169, and Art of Animation Cars Family Suites, starting at $249.

Deluxe accommodations are also featured, with Saratoga Springs Deluxe Studios starting at $279 and Animal Kingdom Lodge Savanna View rooms starting at $369.

The water park admission benefit is available for guests staying at Disney resort hotels from May 26 through Sept. 8. This perk provides free entry to a Walt Disney World water park on the day of check-in. Both Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach are scheduled to be open during the summer season.

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