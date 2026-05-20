Leadership change at Disney World: Joe Schott takes reins as president

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Joe Schott has been appointed as the next president of Walt Disney World.

Disney announced Schott will take over leadership of the resort following the retirement of Jeff Vahle, who is stepping down in July after a 36-year career with the company.

Schott most recently oversaw Disney Signature Experiences, which includes Disney Cruise Line.

According to Disney, Schott has more than 40 years of leadership experience across Disney destinations in Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Before leading Disney Signature Experiences, Schott served as president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort and previously held leadership roles at Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Attractions Japan.

Disney said Schott began his career with the company as a Jungle Cruise skipper at Walt Disney World.

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