MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Ocala Fire Rescue said three people were taken to hospitals after an ambulance rollover crash on Interstate 75 Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on I-75 northbound near mile marker 354.

Fire crews arrived to find a three-vehicle crash involving two personal vehicles and an American Ambulance transport van overturned on its side.

Officials said passersby helped evacuate the patient and two transport personnel from the ambulance before emergency crews arrived.

All three were taken to nearby hospitals for further evaluation. Fire rescue said no other injuries were reported.

The two left lanes of I-75 northbound remained blocked until about 6:30 p.m., causing significant traffic delays.

Marion County Fire Rescue, the Florida Highway Patrol and Road Rangers also responded to the scene.

3 hospitalized after ambulance crash on I-75

3 hospitalized after ambulance crash on I-75

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