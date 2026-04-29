Brevard County school district terminates teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Cocoa Beach teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student has been fired by the Brevard County School District.

Kirsten Rose, a 37-year-old math teacher at Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School, was arrested on April 10 by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation by the agency’s Special Victims Unit.

She is charged with lewd and indecent conduct by an authority figure and five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Board members voted to fire Rose at the April 28 board meeting. The item was listed under the Consent Agenda and was voted on without discussion or debate.

The district released a statement which said, “Upon learning of the allegations, Brevard Public Schools took immediate action, and Ms. Rose was placed on administrative leave. The School Board has since voted to terminate her contract.

We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and are deeply troubled by these allegations. The District remains committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.”

Rose is charged with lewd and indecent conduct by an authority figure and five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group