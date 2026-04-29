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Florida House passes new proposed congressional map

Florida Senate now set to vote on map.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
DeSantis unveils new Florida congressional map that could cut Democrat seats in half
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s state House on Wednesday approved the bill with a new proposed congressional map that could favor Republicans.

The new map passed the House with 83 votes in favor and 28 votes against.

The bill will now be moved to a vote by the Florida state Senate.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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