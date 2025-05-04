1 dead after fatal motorcycle crash on SR-408 in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a crash that shut down traffic on the 408 this morning.

Initial information reports that the crash only involved one vehicle, which was a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle.

The driver failed to negotiate a left curve, causing the motorcycle to run off the roadway and hit a guardrail.

The driver was projected off his vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

