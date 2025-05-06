“I’ll get my justice one day,” Survivor of 2024 shooting speaks as police release new video

SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9 spoke with a Sanford teen who is still recovering after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting last year. Sanford police released new video of the April 29th, 2024 shooting in hopes of gaining a breakthrough in the case.

Layla Bennett said she’s been mad that no one’s been arrested. She mentioned that her anger subsided when she realized her recovery was more important. However, now, with new evidence—she has hope her case will be closed.

Sanford police released new video showing bullets flying from a red SUV driving down Scott Drive on April 29th of last year. The footage reveals a gunman hanging out of the back driver-side window, holding what appears to be some type of rifle.

“I don’t remember anything. I only know what other people were saying. So, to see it and know that they were right,” Layla Bennett.

Bennett says she hopes the new evidence will help lead investigators to an arrest.

“Hopefully, the footage will help. But, only hope,” said Bennett.

Bennett was shot in the head in a drive-by. The video shows her for a split second by the black car on the street. Another teen was also hit. Bennett says her recovery has been miraculous. She’s set to graduate from high school this month.

“It’s one in a million I think or something like that. It’s not common at all. Those things, you’re dead instantly,” said Bennett.

Police also released new video showing three suspects exiting the red SUV at a Sanford apartment. Police, along with Bennett, hope it’s the key to the answers they’ve been seeking for the past year.

“I’ll get my justice one day,” said Bennett.

Police say during the drive by they believe there were four suspects in the SUV.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Sanford police or the Crimeline at. 800 423-tips (8477).

©2025 Cox Media Group