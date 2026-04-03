Possible explosives caused temporary lane closures on Interstate 4, troopers say

UPDATE:

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a suspect after a traffic stop on Interstate 4 on Mile Marker 101 in Lake Mary in Seminole County.

Troopers were advised that the suspect’s vehicle may have an explosive in the trunk, and troopers closed the road in an abundance of caution.

The roads have since reopened, while the crash remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at Mile Marker 102 are closed due to law enforcement activity.

According to Florida 511 I4 east is blocked near the old Seminole Towne Center.

Traffic cameras are showing both the Florida Highway Patrol and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel 9 has reached out to both agencies for more information.

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