Troopers investigate deadly crash involving ‘large-capacity vehicle’ in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Tuesday morning in Marion County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:43 a.m. on State Road 40 near SW 157th Terrace.

Marion County officials said the crash involved a “large-capacity vehicle.”

Deputies in Marion County are calling the incident a “serious accident with fatalities.”

Marion County Public Schools said a school bus was sent to the scene to help transport victims from the crash.

School officials confirmed the crash did not involve a school bus, and no students were hurt.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

SR-40 is shut down in both directions and drivers need to seek alternate routes.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

