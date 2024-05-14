Orlando’s Mexican Consulate seeks information about Marion County bus crash victims

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Consulmex Orlando said it is trying to make contact with those affected by the bus crash involving farmworkers in Marion County.

The consulate has provided an emergency phone number to gather information about the victims.

Those who know the victims are asked to call 520-623-7864.

The consulate said it seeks to get information to victims’ families.

Following the tragic accident of a bus carrying agricultural workers, presumably Mexican, north of County Citrus - Marion, we are making emergency telephone numbers available and would appreciate any information about the affected Mexican individuals and their family members. pic.twitter.com/gUFalk0A0w — Consulado de México en Orlando (@ConsulMexOrl) May 14, 2024

