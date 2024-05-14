Boeing reschedules first crewed launch of Starliner to perform additional testing

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and Boeing have once again delayed the first crewed launch of the new Starliner spacecraft.

After originally looking to reschedule the scrubbed launch for this Friday, Boeing confirmed Tuesday that the launch is now targeted for no earlier than 4:43 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

Officials said the second delay was needed to perform additional testing.

The first launch attempt earlier this month was pushed back after trouble with a faulty valve.

Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are looking to fly aboard Starliner on a test flight to dock with the International Space Station.

Officials said United Launch Alliance fixed the faulty valve that caused the first delay on Saturday.

Starliner teams are still working to resolve a small helium leak detected in the spacecraft’s service module.

After spending extra time with their families, astronauts Wilmore and Williams will return to the Kennedy Space Center in the next few days.

