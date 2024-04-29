NASA astronauts complete final dress rehearsal before Starliner launch at Kennedy Space Center

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA and Boeing are counting down to the first crewed launch of the new Starliner spacecraft.

The launch will be a flight test for Starliner to prove its ability to launch astronauts to the International Space Station.

Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams recently arrived at the Kennedy Space Center to begin final preparations.

The launch team successfully completed its final dress rehearsal on Saturday.

Starliner’s first crewed launch is scheduled for 10:34 p.m. on Monday, May 6.

