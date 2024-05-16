‘Incredible passion’: NASCAR legend Juanita ‘Lightnin’’ Epton dies at 103

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Longtime Daytona International Speedway employee Juanita “Lightnin’” Epton has died at the age of 103.

The Speedway said Epton’s legacy began during the early days of NASCAR.

She worked in the ticket office since 1958 -- before the first-ever Daytona 500 race.

Epton also sold tickets for the Speedway when they were still racing on the beach in the 1940s.

Since then, year after year, she greeted fans with her smile and passion.

In 2022, the ticket center was renamed in her honor.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said Epton was “beloved by (the) staff, fans, and drivers alike.”

Channel 9 was there when Epton celebrated her 100th and 101st birthday.

“I have no intention of retiring,” she said at the time. “When people retire, they get stale, and I am not getting stale. I am going to work as long as I can.”

Epton worked at the Speedway through the 66th running of the Daytona 500 race.

A statement from NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France on the passing of Juanita “Lightnin” Epton. pic.twitter.com/CZUHbAaVlP — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) May 16, 2024

