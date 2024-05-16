Orange County deputy charged with grand theft, fraud for falsified time sheets

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy is facing felony charges, accused of stealing from taxpayers.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Sheriff’s Office charged their own Corporal Oxilise Jeannot on Thursday with grand theft of $5,000 or more and fraud.

According to the sheriff’s office, the charges stem from a criminal investigation into allegations Jeannot falsified time sheets.

READ: ‘Parents, we understand your concerns’: 3rd day of threats sends deputies back to middle school

Jeannot has been relieved of all law enforcement duties without pay, pending the proceedings of the criminal case against her.

Once the criminal proceedings are complete, the sheriff’s office will conduct its own administrative investigation, the results of which will be made public.

“At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards,” Sheriff John Mina said in a statement about the arrest. “We will not tolerate anyone breaking the law within our ranks.”

READ: 2 teens accused of escaping cells, starting fire in Juvenile Detention Center kitchen

According to the sheriff’s office, they first hired Jeannot in September of 2017.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group