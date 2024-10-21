New court filings give more details about death of Orange County Lieutenant Ellie Shea

New court filings are giving more details on Orange County Deputy Ellie Shea’s death.

Investigators say her husband, Anthony Shea, shot her in their bedroom, then used her phone and their children to create an alibi.

Anthony Shea was himself a deputy until earlier this year.

Documents show Anthony Shea’s ex-wife, who went by the name of Nancy Shea, begged a judge to get away from her one-time childhood sweetheart.

Nancy Shea filed documents talking about the violence that was in her home.

Nancy wrote in the court filing asking for protection in 2012.

She went on to claim Anthony threatened to have “ten men rape her.”

She said they first met as young kids and eventually they were married for 17 or 18 years and had five kids together.

She said one of the things that drove their marriage apart was when Anthony and Ellie began working together and dating.

Along with what she said were anger issues.

A week ago, deputies said Anthony killed Ellie who had called out of work.

Then he sent himself a text message from her phone asking him to take their kids and leave the house to give her space.

Somehow, he switched on the phone’s microphone that recorded him telling one of their daughters, Ellie, was sleeping, according to a report.

Investigators said after taking the children to Publix, he returned home and called 911, claiming Ellie had committed suicide.

