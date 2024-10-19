Local

Messages of support pour in for Orange County lieutenant shot, killed

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Lt. Eloilda “Ellie” Shea The community is mourning the loss of Lt. Eloilda “Ellie” Shea, who was shot and killed on Monday, Oct. 14 in Orange County. (Orange County Sheriff's Office /Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The community is mourning the loss of Lt. Eloilda “Ellie” Shea, who was shot and killed on Monday, Oct. 14 in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said her estranged husband, Anthony Shea, a former OCSO sergeant, is accused of her murder and was arrested Friday.

OCSO said Ellie Shea was a positive influence on the community and a rising star in her role.

Many messages of support have poured in across Central Florida following the tragic news.

See them below:

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Orlando Police Department

Kissimmee Police Department

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

Edgewood Police Department

Fraternal Order of Police

Senator Linda Stewart

