Messages of support pour in for Orange County lieutenant shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. — The community is mourning the loss of Lt. Eloilda “Ellie” Shea, who was shot and killed on Monday, Oct. 14 in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said her estranged husband, Anthony Shea, a former OCSO sergeant, is accused of her murder and was arrested Friday.

OCSO said Ellie Shea was a positive influence on the community and a rising star in her role.

Many messages of support have poured in across Central Florida following the tragic news.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Words cannot do justice to the pain our OCSO family is experiencing this week as we mourn the loss of Lieutenant Eloilda "Ellie" Shea, who was shot and killed by her estranged husband on Monday, October 14.



Lt. Shea, just 39 years old, joined the Orange County Sheriff’s Office… pic.twitter.com/F5gTlCnmWP — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 18, 2024

Orlando Police Department

Honoring Lieutenant Eloilda "Ellie" Shea of the @OrangeCoSheriff. 🤍



As we mourn the devastating loss of Lt. Shea, our hearts go out to her law enforcement brothers and sisters at the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the Orange County community, and her two young daughters.



Lt.… pic.twitter.com/sWtISkF6GG — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 18, 2024

Kissimmee Police Department

Our thoughts are with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office as they mourn the devastating loss of Lt. Eloilda ‘Ellie’ Shea. During this tragic time, we send our heartfelt support to her family and the entire OCSO team. https://t.co/VA7gagb69u — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) October 18, 2024

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

This is so tragic and heartbreaking. We are so very sorry for your loss. Rest in Peace Lt. Shea. 💔 — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) October 18, 2024

Edgewood Police Department

Fraternal Order of Police

Senator Linda Stewart

