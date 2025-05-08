Port Orange Walgreens shooting leaves 2 employees injured

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Two Walgreens employees are recovering after a gunman opened fire inside a Port Orange store before police say he turned the gun on himself.

The shooting took place near Taylor Road and Williamson Boulevard in Port Orange.

According to law enforcement, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police held a press conference at 8 p.m. and said two employees sustained injuries but didn’t say how they’re doing.

Officers said one customer was inside and unharmed.

“The officers from Port Orange and surrounding agencies responded very quickly. The shooter was found deceased in the parking lot from a gunshot wound,” said Mike Wallace with the Port Orange Police Department.

Inside Walgreens, police say they found two employees shot.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families involved tonight,” said Wallace.

Walgreens released the following statement:

Our hearts are with our two Walgreens team members who were victims of a senseless act of violence. We fully cooperate with local authorities in their investigation and remain committed to supporting our team through counseling and other available services. The safety of our patients, customers, and team members is our highest priority.

POPD said crimes like these are rare for Port Orange and they’re just grateful for the response and that no one else was in harm’s way.

“This is something that would normally occur. By the grace of God, we had a lot of officers in the area and they were able to respond quickly,” said Wallace.

Police have not yet said what the motive was behind the shooting. Currently, no names of anyone involved are being released.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group