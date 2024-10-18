Orange County lieutenant killed by estranged husband, a former deputy, Sheriff’s Office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is mourning one of their own after a lieutenant was killed on Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Anthony Shea, a former OCSO Sergeant, is accused of murdering his estranged wife, 39-year-old Lt. Eloilda “Ellie” Shea, on El Prado Avenue near the Deerwood community.

Detectives arrested Anthony Shea on Friday on first-degree murder charges.

He is being held in the Orange County Jail on no bond.

Deputies said Anthony Shea had resigned earlier this year while he was under investigation for allegations that would have led to his termination.

He had joined OCSO in 2006.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed Ellie Shea’s commitment and positive attitude to her work.

See the full message:

Lt. Shea, just 39 years old, joined the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in 2011, quickly making her mark as a compassionate law enforcement officer, rising star and friend to so many she worked alongside. She lit up every room she entered with her infectiously bubbly personality, beautiful spirit and kind smile. Ellie was a mentor, teacher, advocate, protector, cheerleader and an inspiration to women aspiring to be leaders. A loving mommy of two little girls, Ellie served her community with grace, integrity and pride, and she will be profoundly missed. Her Orange County Sheriff’s Office family has been rocked by this tragedy, and we are wrapping our arms around each other - and all those who love Ellie - while we try to cope with this devastating loss. — Orange County Sheriff's Office

See a statement from Sheriff John Mina:

“Ellie cared deeply about this agency and the work we do, and I considered her a rising star,” said Mina. “We have all struggled this week with feelings of shock, grief and guilt while we tried to make sense of Ellie’s death, which was meant to appear as a suicide. I want to thank our homicide detectives, who had the extraordinarily difficult job of investigating a colleague’s murder, for their diligence in ensuring justice for Ellie. It’s devastating to know we will never again be on the receiving end of Ellie’s kindness or warm smile. We pray for her two girls, the rest of her family, and all of those who love her.” — Orange County Sheriff John Mina

