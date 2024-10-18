IRS documents show millions lost by onePULSE Foundation before it dissolved

ORLANDO, Fla. — The onePULSE Foundation has submitted its final documents to the IRS, showing a loss of millions of dollars in its final year.

The organization dissolved in December 2023, not achieving what it originally set out to do by building a memorial to remember the 49 lives lost in the 2016 mass shooting.

The documents, known as Form 990s, are a road map showing how much money was entering the organization and how much was leaving.

Over the span of its last two years, the documents show a drastic dip in money coming in.

It shows in 2023 specifically that the organization spent and lost more than what it was bringing in.

The expenses totaled $6.5 million, even though the organization brought in only $800,000, leaving a $5.7 million deficit.

Former onePULSE executives say the loss of the proposed museum property, originally purchased for $3.5 million, factored into that.

The documents show the organization was barely fundraising, especially after it lost control of the nightclub property where the memorial was planned to be.

Barbara Poma, owner of Pulse Nightclub and founder of the onePULSE Foundation, sold the property to the City of Orlando last year.

There’s more inside the documents including six figure executive salaries and an explanation from the organization on why they couldn’t operate any longer.

