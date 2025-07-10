Police video released of Orlando arrest that went viral

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has released body camera video from an arrest on the Fourth of July that went viral on social media.

Police say 22-year-old Zion Skepple was waving a gun around several people near L B McLeod Road.

Officials said an officer attempted to stop Skepple, but he ignored the officer’s commands.

According to investigators, Skepple appeared to reach for something, prompting the officer to draw his gun and order him to the ground. Skepple complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say Skepple had a gun and marijuana on him when he was arrested.

He is facing charges related to drugs and resisting an officer without violence.

Police say the incident will be reviewed by the internal affairs department.

