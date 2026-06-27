Orlando Airport hosts free concert for America’s 250th anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport invites travelers and community members to a free concert this weekend in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s annual Liberty Weekend concert is set for Saturday, June 27, starting at 6:30 p.m. in Terminal C.

The event will showcase a performance by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, with a prelude by the Central Florida Community Arts Choir.

The evening will also feature the presentation of the Col. Joe Kittinger Award to 103-year-old Chief Master Sergeant Melvin “Mel” Jenner.

According to GOAA, Jenner is a decorated World War II veteran who flew 46 combat missions, participated in the Berlin Airlift, and experienced the dawn of supersonic flight alongside Chuck Yeager. He was among the first U.S. Air Force members to achieve the rank of Chief Master Sergeant while stationed at McCoy Air Force Base, now the site of the airport.

The concert is free and open to everyone.

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