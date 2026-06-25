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Blue Origin rebuilding launch pad after rocket explosion

New timelapse shows rapid rebuild of Blue Origin launch pad after explosion.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Blue Origin rebuilding launch pad after rocket explosion
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — New timelapse video shows the progress being made at Blue Origin’s Launch Complex 36 nearly one month after a rocket explosion damaged the site.

The footage highlights the extensive cleanup and rebuilding efforts underway at the launch pad following the incident.

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp said crews completed cleanup operations at Launch Complex 36 in just nine days.

According to Limp, reconstruction work is now underway as the company moves forward with plans to resume launches.

Despite the setback, Limp said Blue Origin remains on track to return to flight before the end of the year.

The company has not announced a specific launch date, but officials say work continues to restore the facility and prepare it for future missions.

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