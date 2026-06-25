Blue Origin rebuilding launch pad after rocket explosion

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — New timelapse video shows the progress being made at Blue Origin’s Launch Complex 36 nearly one month after a rocket explosion damaged the site.

The footage highlights the extensive cleanup and rebuilding efforts underway at the launch pad following the incident.

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp said crews completed cleanup operations at Launch Complex 36 in just nine days.

Quite a sight to see the progress this team has made since May 28. Wreckage recovery from start to finish was completed in 9 days, and all debris has been cleared from Launch Complex 36. Huge shoutout to the team who have been working 7x24. We have started reconstruction and… pic.twitter.com/2plAi8fb22 — Dave Limp (@davill) June 25, 2026

According to Limp, reconstruction work is now underway as the company moves forward with plans to resume launches.

Despite the setback, Limp said Blue Origin remains on track to return to flight before the end of the year.

The company has not announced a specific launch date, but officials say work continues to restore the facility and prepare it for future missions.

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