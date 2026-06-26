Van splits in half after crash on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A serious crash on Interstate 4 left one person hospitalized after a van struck a parked semi-truck and trailer, according to the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association.

The association says the crash involved a van that collided with a stationary tractor-trailer, causing the van to split in half upon impact.

The incident happened along I-4 near Daytona Beach and south of DeLand.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the van, which was torn apart in the collision.

Authorities say at least one person was transported to a hospital. Their condition has not been released.

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