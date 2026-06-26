Orlando launches summer ice cream trail with more than 2 dozen stops

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new summer trail is giving Central Florida residents and visitors a reason to cool off with ice cream.

Florida Dairy Farmers and Visit Orlando have launched the “Thrill to Chill: Orlando Ice Cream Trail,” a free digital-pass experience featuring more than two dozen local ice cream shops.

The trail runs from May 22 through July 31.

Participants can sign up through Visit Orlando’s website, check in at participating locations, earn points and unlock prizes.

The trail includes several local spots, including Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, Sampaguita Ice Cream, Charlie’s Bakery & Creamery, Crispy Cones, The Greenery Creamery and Twistee Treat.

Organizers said the experience is designed to highlight Orlando’s local ice cream scene while also promoting Florida dairy farmers.

The digital pass is available at VisitOrlando.com.

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