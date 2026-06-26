Ocala driver accused of deadly 90 mph crash that killed woman

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old Ocala man has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash that happened earlier this year in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said De’Shawn Vonkei Williams was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Marion County Jail.

He faces one count of vehicular homicide and six counts of reckless driving.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred on April 19 at the intersection of Pine Road and Hemlock Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, investigators determined Williams was driving north on Pine Road at an estimated 90 mph in a posted 30 mph zone as he approached the intersection.

Troopers said Williams’ excessive speed and reckless operation of the vehicle led to the crash.

A passenger in the second vehicle, identified only as a 47-year-old Ocala woman, was killed in the collision.

Williams remains charged with one count of vehicular homicide and six counts of reckless driving.

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