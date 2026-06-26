Bourbon Steak restaurant closed after fire at Disney World’s Dolphin Hotel

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A kitchen fire at a restaurant inside the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel led to visible smoke and evacuations Friday morning, according to a spokesperson for the hotel.

A spokesperson for the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin said the fire happened in the kitchen of Bourbon Steak restaurant.

According to the spokesperson, the hotel’s ventilation system moved smoke to the exterior of the Dolphin Hotel, making it visible from outside.

The hotel evacuated the lobby and several guest room floors in the interest of guest and employee safety.

Guests were later allowed to return to their rooms after officials determined there were no safety concerns.

The spokesperson said the situation has been contained and there is no safety concern at this time.

Bourbon Steak will remain closed until further notice.

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