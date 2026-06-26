Wild Adventures named one of the most affordable theme parks in the U.S.

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A theme park near the Florida-Georgia line has been named one of the most affordable theme parks in the country.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta was ranked the fourth most affordable theme park in the United States, according to HomeToGo’s 2026 U.S. Summer Travel Survey.

The survey evaluated 40 U.S. theme parks based on admission prices, parking fees, nearby lodging and the number of attractions.

Wild Adventures said its daily ticket price is $59.99. The park includes more than 30 rides and slides, more than 400 animals, Splash Island Waterpark, concerts and seasonal events.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the most affordable theme parks in the country,” said Donald Spiller, vice president and general manager of Wild Adventures. “This shows our dedication to providing an unforgettable experience and creating memories worth repeating for a great value.”

The park is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary season.

Wild Adventures is also holding its Celebrate America Festival through July 12. The festival includes free admission for active and retired military members, fireworks on July 4 and Harlem Globetrotters performances from July 10 through July 12.

The park is located off Interstate 75 in Valdosta, Georgia, about halfway between Atlanta and Orlando.

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