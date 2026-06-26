‘Alligator Alcatraz’ shuts down in Florida less than a year after opening

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — The Everglades immigration detention center, known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” is shutting down for good, less than a year after it first opened, state officials confirmed.

The facility, located in the heart of the Everglades, has been winding down operations over the past several weeks.

Earlier this month, state officials said all detainees had already been relocated out of the center, citing safety concerns ahead of Florida’s hurricane season.

The closure marks a rapid reversal for a high-profile and costly project that had drawn intense political and public scrutiny since its launch.

Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the decision to shut the facility, saying it “served its purpose” during its short period of operation.

Supporters of the state’s immigration enforcement strategy have pointed to the center as a temporary tool during a period of increased migrant processing needs.

Critics, however, argue the shutdown was long overdue, raising questions about both the necessity and cost of the facility.

Concerns have also intensified over the financial fallout.

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