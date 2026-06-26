Vehicle taken from scene in Kissimmee suspicious death case

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found with apparent injuries Thursday morning, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 10:15 a.m. to the 1500 block of Heather Way after receiving a report of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found the individual and began investigating the incident as a suspicious death, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

During the investigation, detectives determined that a vehicle had been taken from the scene.

Police said the vehicle was later located by the Altamonte Springs Police Department, and the driver was taken into custody by that agency.

Detectives are working to determine what connection, if any, the driver has to the investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released because next of kin have not yet been notified.

The investigation remains active, and no additional information has been released

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