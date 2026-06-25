Police conduct active ‘suspicious death’ investigation in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Police in Kissimmee are investigating a suspicious death on Thursday.
12:20 p.m. update:
Police confirmed they responded to Heather Way after reports of a person with injuries.
Detectives said they are investigating the incident as a “suspicious death”.
No other details were released by law enforcement.
Original report:
Police responded to an active crime scene in Kissimmee on Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. on Heather Way, near Denn John Lane.
Several Kissimmee police officers were seen in the area between lines of crime scene tape.
A law enforcement source said the incident is a possible death investigation.
Channel 9 has a crew working to confirm what happened.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2026 Cox Media Group