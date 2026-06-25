Police conduct active ‘suspicious death’ investigation in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Police in Kissimmee are investigating a suspicious death on Thursday.

12:20 p.m. update:

Police confirmed they responded to Heather Way after reports of a person with injuries.

Detectives said they are investigating the incident as a “suspicious death”.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Original report:

Police responded to an active crime scene in Kissimmee on Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. on Heather Way, near Denn John Lane.

Several Kissimmee police officers were seen in the area between lines of crime scene tape.

A law enforcement source said the incident is a possible death investigation.

Channel 9 has a crew working to confirm what happened.

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