Lakeland welcomes first new hospital in over a century

LAKELAND, Fla. — A new hospital is set to open in Polk County this summer, marking Lakeland’s first new hospital opening in more than a century.

Orlando Health Watson Clinic Lakeland Highlands Hospital hosted a grand opening preview Thursday ahead of its July 8 opening to patients.

The hospital is the 50th Orlando Health facility in Florida and represents an investment of more than $500 million in the community, according to Orlando Health Watson Clinic Lakeland Highlands Hospital President Carlos Carrasco.

The hospital sits on nearly 80 acres and includes 558,233 square feet across seven floors. It has 306 patient beds, 49 emergency room beds, eight labor and delivery beds, 28 postpartum rooms and two Cesarean-section operating rooms.

Orlando Health officials said the hospital will also open a 12-bed neonatal intensive care unit in the coming months.

Hospital leaders said the facility includes advanced medical technology for cardiology, neurology and newborn care, including two heart catheterization labs, a 3T MRI machine and a biplane radiology scanner used to diagnose and treat complex brain and vascular conditions.

Lakeland Mayor Pro Tem Guy LaLonde Jr. said the hospital represents one of the largest capital investments in Polk County in 25 years.

“The hospital hired 1,500 employees and is offering full scholarship programs for both full and part-time employees,” LaLonde said.

The hospital is the result of a partnership between Orlando Health and Watson Clinic.

Watson Clinic CEO Jason Hirsbrunner said the project will pair Watson Clinic physicians and providers with Orlando Health services.

“We are confident that this hospital, coupled with Watson Clinic’s two freestanding facilities on this campus, will elevate the health and vitality of our community for generations to come,” Hirsbrunner said.

Orlando Health is also building a freestanding emergency department in North Lakeland, which is expected to open in October.

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