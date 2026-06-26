Driver opens fire on Florida troopers during traffic stop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened during a traffic stop in Panama City, according to officials.

Investigators say a driver opened fire on troopers after being pulled over.

Authorities confirmed that no troopers or civilians were injured in the incident.

Photos from the scene show an FHP cruiser struck multiple times by gunfire, with visible bullet damage across the body of the car.

In another image, what appears to be an AR-style firearm can be seen lying in the roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released additional details about the suspect or what led up to the traffic stop.

Officials say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

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