Orlando police respond after viral video sparks community backlash

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has responded to a social media video that has received community backlash.

The video shows the arrest of 22-year-old Zion Skepple, who was detained for a gun disturbance on July 4 near L B McLeod Road.

Police report that Skepple was arrested after they received a call about a man waving a gun around several people.

Officials said an officer attempted to stop Skepple, but he ignored the officer’s commands.

According to investigators, Skepple appeared to reach for something, prompting the officer to draw his gun and order him to the ground.

Skepple complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say Skepple was found to have a gun and marijuana on him at the time of his arrest.

He is facing charges related to drugs and resisting an officer without violence.

The officer’s conduct during the incident has sparked discussions from some about law enforcement practices.

Channel 9 has contacted the person who posted the video to ask if we can share it with our viewers.

