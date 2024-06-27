Former onePULSE executive director outlines “failures” in memo months before dissolution

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are now learning of new allegations related to misuse of funds within the onePULSE Foundation.

The former executive director Deborah Bowie sent what was then- a confidential memo to board members.

Read: Orlando opens up applications for Pulse memorial advisory board

In the memo dated September 2023, she outlined what she called “failures” within the nonprofit she joined a little over a year earlier.

OnePULSE Foundation dissolved shortly after this memo was sent and never accomplished what its mission of building a permanent memorial.

Bowie was only with onePULSE Foundation for 18 months. She took over Barbara Poma’s position shortly after Poma stepped down.

Read: onePULSE Foundation misses initial IRS deadline, asks for extension

Bowie writes in this memo that it only took her six months to find what she calls “operational and managerial concerns” within the Foundation.

Bowie says if these issues were resolved sooner, onePULSE may have been able to build a permanent memorial.

“I feel betrayed,” said Pulse survivor Maritza Gomez. Gomez has a daily reminder on her arm of June 12, 2016. That night she lost her friend 23-year-old Stanley Almodovar. Four other friends were injured.

Eight years later, there is still no permanent memorial for the victims.

Read: Orlando remembers 49 Pulse victims through remembrance ceremony

“I the truth that money could have helped a lot of families and survivors,” Gomez said.

For months, 9 Investigates has looked into where the more than $20 million onePULSE Foundation collected in its existence went.

Now, a memo by the Foundation’s former executive director outlines allegations of misuse of funds.

Within just six months after Deborah Bowie joined the onePULSE, she says she found major “managerial failings within the daily operations of the Foundation.”

In this memo from Bowie to board members, Bowie says in November 2022, she found a part-time employee was earning a full-time employee’s wage, paid time off and employee benefits. Bowie writes that part-time employee was also an employee at Barbara Poma’s personal business at the time.

Poma owned the Pulse nightclub and later founded the onePULSE Foundation. She was executive director for about five years before Bowie.

Gomez says she feels the Pomas capitalized off their tragedy. “She said so many things to help the victims and the survivors and the families, and she did not help nobody but her people,” Gomez said.

Bowie writes she uncovered more issues in September 2023.

She says, according to the board meeting minutes, there was never a recorded discussion among members on a salary or hourly rate for their interim executive director, Paul Oppedisano.

Read: Honoring the 49: Orlando to mark 8 years since the Pulse nightclub shooting

Board members had discussed Oppedisano volunteering for free to be the CEO.

But Bowie says she found three separate payments amounting to nearly $70,000 for his just four months with the Foundation.

She told 9 Investigates she found a contract with Chairman Earl Crittenden’s signature for Oppedisano’s pay of $200 an hour.

Bowie writes in the memo “the harsh public scrutiny of a paying a “volunteer” interim director of a non-profit with a mission to memorialize a mass shooting $200/hour (annualized at $416,000) would be crushing.”

“It’s volunteer. It’s free work. You’re doing it because you care. That’s not caring if you’re putting money in your pocket,” Gomez said, speaking about the memo.

According to the Foundation’s written financial policy, contracts more than $25,000 require board approval. Bowie said Oppedisano’s contract was a clear policy violation.

We reached out to Barbara Poma, Earl Crittenden and Paul Oppedisano. They did not comment on the memo’s allegations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group