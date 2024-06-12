Orlando remembers 49 Pulse victims through remembrance ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. — Eight years ago -- during the early hours of June 12 -- a gunman opened fire at Pulse nightclub near downtown Orlando, killing 49 people.

The annual Ringing of the 49 Bells ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon at downtown’s First United Methodist Church to honor the 49 people killed in the massacre.

During the remembrance ceremony, each victim’s name was read aloud and church bells were rung 49 times.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, city commissioners, families of the victims, survivors and first responders are set to attend the annual Pulse Remembrance Ceremony.

Every year, people come together to remember and honor those who killed, injured or otherwise affected by the tragedy.

We’ve seen Central Florida honor the 49 Pulse victims in several different ways.

Earlier Wednesday, Dyer, commissioners Patty Sheehan and Robert Stuart, Orlando police Chief Eric Smith, and Orlando fire Chief Charlie Salazar gathered at Greenwood Cemetery and laid wreaths at victims’ graves.

Last week, the city of Orlando revealed that it is putting together a committee to help guide the conversation around the memorial after it took over the project from the onePULSE Foundation.

People were rolling up their sleeves Wednesday to donate blood in honor of victims.

Anyone interested in donating blood can do so at the Dr. Phillips Center until 8 p.m.

