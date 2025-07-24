‘This is dangerous’: Broken elevator at senior living facility leaves residents, families concerned

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Imagine, in the Florida heat, walking up 14 flights of stairs daily just to get home.

Now imagine that challenge for a senior citizen. That’s the recent reality for some residents of the Calvary Towers Senior Apartments in Winter Park.

“She’s been trapped now for two weeks.” That’s what a man — whose 84-year-old mother has not been able to come down from her 13th-floor apartment for several days — told Channel 9. “She has already missed two fairly important doctors’ appointments,” he added.

Calvary Towers in Winter Park Residents at the senior apartment facility say they have been without a working elevator for several days. (WFTV staff)

The facility, located at 1033 Clay Street in Winter Park, houses hundreds of seniors, ages 65 and up.

“I had to leave because I can’t walk up 14 floors anymore,” said an 82-year-old resident who didn’t want to be identified. The woman decided to leave the building for now because her family worries that something could happen to her while she’s alone in her apartment, with no elevator to use. “I at least can move, but many here cannot; it’s worse for them,” she told WFTV’s Geovany Dias.

Going all the way up to the top floor is a journey — it takes time, effort, and resistance, especially because the area did not appear to be air conditioned when an Eyewitness News crew went to the location on Wednesday.

“Imagine if there’s an emergency, a fire, or something. How are they going to respond?” said another concerned resident.

The management told Dias they could not go on camera for interviews. However, via email, the company responsible for the building, Silver Tree Residential, sent the following statement:

“We are aware of the current challenges impacting building systems due to a recent severe storm at Calvary Tower Apartments. We want to assure you that we are actively working with our vendors, suppliers, and appropriate agencies to address the situation as quickly and safely as possible. We are also in regular communication with our residents, as well as local and state officials, as we navigate necessary repairs. Our team remains committed to the safety and well-being of everyone at Calvary Tower.”

Residents also confirmed the building has supplied a meal each day to help with the inconvenience. However, for many, the concern is even greater when it comes to a possible emergency. “This is dangerous. In case of a stroke, for example, every minute counts. Imagine if the fire department needs to walk up, get the person, bring them down 14 flights of stairs,” said the man who is concerned about his mother. “These are elderly residents who have done nothing to anybody, and they simply don’t know what to do.”

Silver Tree Residential sent Channel 9 a follow-up statement hours after the initial announcement.

“We have confirmed with the elevator company that the part needed to fix the repair will be onsite tomorrow, as well as the contractors to make the repair. Barring any additional setbacks, we anticipate a functioning elevator tomorrow [Thursday, July 24] by end of day.”

