Orange County agrees to sell former Pulse Museum site property once owned by OnePULSE

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The property that was supposed to be the site of the national Pulse Museum will soon be up for sale.

Orange County commission agreed to declare the Kaley Street property as “surplus” offering it up for public sale.

OnePULSE Foundation purchased the property in 2019 for $3.5 million using the county’s tourist development tax dollars.

Orange County government obtained the property after OnePULSE Foundation dissolved and the county learned the nonprofit was collecting rent on the property without county approval.

9 Investigates reported in November that the nonprofit could have collected up to $129,000 from renting out the property, based on leasing agreements.

Comptroller Phil Diamond provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

“I support the Commission’s decision to obtain a fair price for the Pulse property. It’s in the tax payers interest to stop paying for maintenance and insurance, and time to add this property to the tax rolls.”

