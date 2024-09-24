Orange County leaders to discuss sale of property once planned for Pulse museum

ORLANDO, Fla. — Commissioners in Orange County could approve a measure Tuesday that would lead to the sale of some land on West Kaley Street.

It was purchased by the onePULSE Foundation five years ago as a proposed site for a Pulse museum.

The now dissolved onePULSE Foundation spent $3.5 million in tourist tax money on the property in 2019.

The plan was to build a memorial honoring the 49 victims and survivors of the Pulse nightclub terror attack.

However, the group was forced to sell it to Orange County earlier this year.

The county says the property will be sold publicly through sealed bids.

The county commissioner meeting is expected to start at 9 a.m.

