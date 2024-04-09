WATCH LIVE: Mayor Dyer gives update on Pulse Memorial project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is set to give an update Tuesday morning on the Pulse Memorial project.

The City of Orlando said it has hired a third party to lead the project.

The city purchased the Pulse nightclub property in October 2023.

Less than two months later, officials said they would lead the memorial project after onePULSE Foundation announced it would dissolve.

In a press release Tuesday, City or Orlando said it has hired Dr. Larry Schooler to help to “implement a thoughtful, inclusive and efficient process for engaging and communicating with the victims’ families, the survivors and the community” in creating a permanent memorial at Pulse.

Schooler has been involved in other memorial projects including the Virginia Beach 5-31 Memorial Committee and the San Leandro Steven Taylor Sanctity of Life Pavilion project, the city said.

Dyer and Schooler plan to speak at a scheduled news conference at 10:30 at City Hall.

