Man arrested after confrontation between Florida boaters goes viral

A video of a heated argument between Florida boaters has gone viral.

The incident happened last week when two boaters were on the Peace River in Southwest Florida.

Police arrested charter captain Brock Homer for jumping on the boat of the other man shouting for not turning on his lights.

Investigators say they have received many calls to take action.

Homer is facing multiple assault charges and he was released on bond.

