A man is dead after failing to walk in a marked crosswalk in Deland

DELAND, Fla. — An early morning vehicular accident in Deland has resulted in the death of one individual, who was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street.

According to the report obtained by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a Honda Civic was driving along State Road 44, New York Avenue, from Blue Lake Avenue when the incident occurred at 2:12 a.m.

A 64-year-old man was walking alongside the roadway, in an unmarked crosswalk, towards the intersection.

This incident resulted in a fatal impact from the frontal area of the Honda Civic. The individual struck by the Honda Civic was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Honda Civic reported no injuries and remained on the scene.

This crash has pending details and is still being investigated by FHP. Channel 9 will continue to update as more information becomes available.

