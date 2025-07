FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A thunderstorm warning has been issued for southeastern Flagler County until 5:15 PM.

This includes Bunnell.

Movement is to the southeast at 15 mph.

Winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and hail are the biggest threats.

Additional strong storms are possible along the I-95 corridor through the early evening hours.

