Daytona Beach Police release new details in attempted child abduction case

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is searching for a male suspect wanted for attempting to abduct a child on Friday.

DBPD said a family was inside a business on W. International Speedway Boulevard on Friday when the unidentified man entered and exposed himself before attempting to abduct a child.

The suspect immediately fled the scene after the child yelled, grabbing the attention of those around.

DBPD is asking anyone with information on the suspect to call them.

