Volusia County deputy blamed after confrontation goes violent

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A controversial court ruling is sending shockwaves through the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office after a parent accused of attacking a school resource deputy was sentenced to just 45 days in jail.

Jorge Rivera, 46, and his wife Dagmarie Aponte Iturrino were arrested after allegedly attacking Deputy Julia Curtin during a parent-teacher conference at Deltona Middle School in November 2024. The incident, captured on body camera footage, shows Rivera becoming confrontational, sticking his finger in the deputy’s face. When she swatted his hand away, he allegedly punched her and grabbed her taser.

The outcome of the case stunned many. Rivera took a no-contest plea and was sentenced to 45 days behind bars. But the judge’s reasoning has drawn sharp criticism from law enforcement.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood called the decision “asinine” and said the judge wrongfully blamed the deputy for the escalation.

“So what that judge just did in that courtroom was she sent a message to Volusia County all law enforcement. You wear a uniform. Okay? If somebody attacks you after they point at you or whatever it is, it’s your fault,” Chitwood said outside the courthouse.

Rivera addressed the court before sentencing, expressing remorse.

“I’m sorry,” Rivera said.

Deputy Curtin also spoke in court. She was not disciplined for what happened.

The sheriff said the deputy did exactly what she was trained to do.

“No, okay, no, no. And anybody that watches that would say, why would the deputy be disciplined? She did exactly what she’s supposed to do,” Chitwood said.

The case has sparked debate about how law enforcement is treated in court. The sheriff says he plans to make the judge’s decision a key issue when she runs for re-election.

Rivera is set to begin his 45-day sentence immediately. His wife is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group