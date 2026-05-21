DeLand enhances safety with new regulations for e-scooters and e-bikes

DELAND, Fla. — The City of DeLand has implemented new regulations prohibiting e-scooters and e-bikes on downtown sidewalks.

The city has also expanded the corridor where these micro-mobility devices are restricted and enacted a new helmet requirement for riders under 18 years old to improve safety for residents and visitors.

The new rules include various micro-mobility devices such as bikes, skateboards, e-bikes, and e-scooters.

The expanded restricted corridor aims to ensure that sidewalks remain safe for all pedestrians in the downtown area.

The City Commission voted to expand the helmet requirement, mandating that all riders under 18 years old wear a helmet when operating a micro-mobility device within the city.

This expands upon the state law, which requires helmet use for riders under 16 years old. Medical mobility aids are explicitly exempt from the downtown sidewalk prohibition.

The new regulations are designed to help make the streets and sidewalks safer for riders, pedestrians and everyone in between.

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