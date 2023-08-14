Multiple agencies respond to incident at Wild Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple agencies told Channel 9 on Monday afternoon that they were responding to an incident at Wild Florida.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office both said that they are responding to the incident at the drive-thru wildlife and safari park, which is east of the Poinciana area.
The park sits on Cypress Lake and features airboat tours, alligator-handling shows and a petting zoo.
The United States Coast Guard also told Channel 9 that although it has no one responding to the scene, if the incident involves a commercial vessel, the case will eventually be handed to the agency for an investigation.
Channel 9 has reached out to officials and the attraction, seeking more information.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
See a map of the scene below:
