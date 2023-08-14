Local

Multiple agencies respond to incident at Wild Florida

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

WFTV Breaking News

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple agencies told Channel 9 on Monday afternoon that they were responding to an incident at Wild Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office both said that they are responding to the incident at the drive-thru wildlife and safari park, which is east of the Poinciana area.

The park sits on Cypress Lake and features airboat tours, alligator-handling shows and a petting zoo.

The United States Coast Guard also told Channel 9 that although it has no one responding to the scene, if the incident involves a commercial vessel, the case will eventually be handed to the agency for an investigation.

Read: Strong tropical waves forecast to move off coast of Africa this week

Channel 9 has reached out to officials and the attraction, seeking more information.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Read: Hawaii wildfires: Death toll rises to 96; Lahaina fire 85% contained

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV in 2014.

Most Read