Strong tropical waves forecast to move off coast of Africa this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are a couple of strong tropical waves forecast to roll off the coast of Africa this week.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said there is already one strong tropical wave in the extreme eastern Atlantic by Africa. Shields said that wave will struggle to develop because of the amount of dry air around it.

Shields said there are 2 to 3 additional tropical waves behind it that are more likely to develop.

There is a chance one of these could become the next tropical depression or tropical storm.

“Fortunately, these tropical waves are thousands of miles away, so there is plenty of time to monitor them for development,” Shields said.

