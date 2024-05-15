Local

Weather Alert Day: Severe storms trigger Tornado Warnings in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com, Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Tornado warning issued for parts of Volusia and Flagler counties Tornado Warning (WFTV staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday is a Weather Alert Day. Channel 9 meteorologists are closely monitoring the threat for severe weather in Central Florida.

5:05 a.m. update:

Tornado Warnings have expired for Volusia and Flagler counties.

All of Central Florida remains under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m.

4:15 a.m. update:

A Tornado Warning is in effect for parts of Volusia and Flagler counties until 5 a.m.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said he’s watching rotation near Barberville, approaching Ormond Beach and Holly Hill.

3:30 a.m. update:

A Tornado Warning for Flagler County has just expired.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for all of the Channel 9 viewing area until 11 a.m.

