Weather Alert Day: Severe storms trigger Tornado Warnings in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday is a Weather Alert Day. Channel 9 meteorologists are closely monitoring the threat for severe weather in Central Florida.

5:05 a.m. update:

Tornado Warnings have expired for Volusia and Flagler counties.

All of Central Florida remains under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m.

4:15 a.m. update:

A Tornado Warning is in effect for parts of Volusia and Flagler counties until 5 a.m.

Tornado Warning including Ormond Beach FL, Holly Hill FL and Ormond-by-the-Sea FL until 5:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/9PCTnsoJAQ — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) May 15, 2024

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said he’s watching rotation near Barberville, approaching Ormond Beach and Holly Hill.

Early morning tornado warning for Volusia/Flagler County, rotation near Barberville approaching Ormond Beach/Holly Hill. pic.twitter.com/wieMuZjG49 — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 15, 2024

READ: Weather Alert Day: Strong storms, hail & isolated tornado threat possible Wednesday

3:30 a.m. update:

A Tornado Warning for Flagler County has just expired.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for all of the Channel 9 viewing area until 11 a.m.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch live weather updates beginning at 4:30 a.m. on Eyewitness News This Morning.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group