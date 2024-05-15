Deadly Marion County bus crash: How to help the victims

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the victims of the deadly Marion County bus crash on Tuesday.

Eight people died and 38 others were injured when a pickup truck collided with a bus carrying farmworkers on State Road 40 in Marion County.

The Farmworker Association of Florida has organized a verified GoFundMe to help the victims and their families.

The Association hopes to raise $50,000, and the funds will support those affected by the tragic crash.

As of noon Wednesday, over $37,000 has been raised.

The Mexican Consulate said that one victim -- a man in his early 30s -- left behind a 1-year-old daughter.

Family members said that he planned to work for five years to provide a better future for his daughter.

