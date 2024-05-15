Deadly Marion County bus crash: How to help the victims

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the victims of the deadly Marion County bus crash on Tuesday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Eight people died and 38 others were injured when a pickup truck collided with a bus carrying farmworkers on State Road 40 in Marion County.
The Farmworker Association of Florida has organized a verified GoFundMe to help the victims and their families.
Read: Man driving pickup in Marion bus crash charged with 8 counts of DUI manslaughter
The Association hopes to raise $50,000, and the funds will support those affected by the tragic crash.
As of noon Wednesday, over $37,000 has been raised.
Read: Orlando’s Mexican Consulate seeks information about Marion County bus crash victims
The Mexican Consulate said that one victim -- a man in his early 30s -- left behind a 1-year-old daughter.
Family members said that he planned to work for five years to provide a better future for his daughter.
Click here to donate.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group